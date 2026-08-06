Arch. Petar Dikov to FACTI: The competition for the chief architect of Sofia is hasty (VIDEO)

I cannot find an explanation for myself for the haste of the procedure for selecting a new chief architect of Sofia. I tried to find a solution, but I failed. The problem with the appointment of a chief architect is not some urgency that simply requires the appointment of some person. This position has been vacant for eight months. For someone to explain that this is an extremely urgent matter and that the position can no longer remain vacant is untenable. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio „FACTI“ and the program „Conversation“ by arch. Petar Dikov, chairman of the Union of Architects in Bulgaria.

„The competition itself has very poorly prepared rules. We are talking about the standard requirements – minimum five years of experience, higher education, master's degree. These are criteria that are sought for an ordinary official when applying for a civil service position. The position of the chief architect is not like that. It is no coincidence that the legislator many years ago, and here we are not talking about one, two or three years ago, but for a much longer period, gave a special status to the chief architect and provided special rules for his selection. The Law on Territorial Planning sets not just educational, but expert requirements for this position“, shared the guest.

„That is why it is stipulated in the selection committee that there should be a representative of the Union of Architects and a representative of the Chamber of Architects. We have not refused to participate in the competition, we are simply not sending representatives at the moment. The deadline is Monday - August 10. We simply call on not to participate in such a poorly conducted competition. Our colleagues who have a diploma and the necessary experience participate in it, but they must also have the relevant expertise and knowledge in order to be able to occupy this position“, said Petar Dikov.

“As the Union of Architects, we have written several times regarding the election of the Chief Architect of Sofia. The first time we sent a letter and documents to the Municipal Council in connection with the new powers of the Chief Architect. Local legislation has given the main powers for managing the municipal administration and processes in the municipality to the mayor. The practice in Sofia has been like this for many years. So far, 54 powers of the Chief Architect were given to him over the years by the ruling mayor, and now Terziev has reduced them to six, which are more like postal powers – to move letters from one table to another. This is not normal“, said the arch. Dikov.



See more from the conversation in the VIDEO.

