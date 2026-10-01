Prof. Nikolay Radulov to FACTI: In Bulgaria, every problem is discussed until it is obscured by the next one (VIDEO)

In Bulgaria, every problem that starts is discussed publicly until it is obscured by the next one. The curbs are discussed, the roads are discussed. We have a large increase in accidents with victims on the road and at the same time we have a large increase in the fines collected by the Ministry of Interior. Fines bring in a lot of money for the Ministry of Interior, which the Minister of Interior often spends not exactly on road safety. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTI“ and the show “Conversation“ Prof. Nikolay Radulov, national security expert and lecturer at NBU.



“The topic of the connections between the murdered Iliyan Filipov and Ivan Petleshkov is also being commented on in parliament, but I will tell you one fact from a report by the European Commission on Security and Europol, which talks about mafia organizations within the European Union. It emphasizes that there are two main mafia structures in Bulgaria: one is the Black Sea, which concerns the ports, apparently as an entry and exit for drugs and cigarettes, and the other is the Plovdiv-Pazardzhik mafia. This report writes about the one in Plovdiv and in two or three lines it says that this group works calmly and undisturbed because it is connected to certain police officers at certain posts. And this already leads to many things“, added the guest.



“We remember the notorious case “go home“, which was in Plovdiv. There it was about cigarettes. Iliyan Filipov is the head of a huge transport company, which last year had two trucks with 200 kilograms of cocaine seized in France. This seemed quite striking, but if you remember, first a ship with 130 kilograms, I think, of cocaine was seized in the port of Burgas, and two ships of the same shipowner with 300 kilograms of cocaine were seized near Ireland. It is said that large transport companies, with or without the knowledge of the management, act as a transport line for such goods. We are talking about everything that brings in big profits. Cocaine or cigarettes have been seized, but there is no guarantee that weapons are not also being smuggled in. Weapons smuggling has increased greatly in recent years, in terms of the ongoing military operations,“ said Prof. Radulov.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

