Woman gave birth in a toilet at Sheremetyevo airport and died

A woman gave birth in a toilet at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow, after which the newborn died, and she herself died. The information was published by Baza and quoted by “Gazeta.Ru“. The cause of the woman's death has not yet been specified.

According to the publication, the woman arrived at the airport, where labor pains began. Instead of seeking medical help, she went to a toilet in the terminal serving international flights. In the cabin, she gave birth to a live child and cut the umbilical cord herself.

Baza claims that after giving birth, the woman stuffed toilet paper into the newborn's mouth. The child suffocated. Shortly afterwards, the woman also died. The available publication does not indicate whether an official investigation has been launched into the case, nor is there any information about the cause of her death.

The woman's identity, details of the flight she was traveling on, or other details about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy have not been disclosed. There was no official comment from the airport or the investigating authorities on the publication.

Sources: Gazeta.Ru, Baza