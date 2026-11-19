When diplomatic motorcades line up outside ceremonial halls, the shape of the bodywork often says more than official communiqués, and that is exactly what happened during the APEC summit in Shenzhen. For the first time, an article compared the official vehicles of the leaders of Russia, the United States and China, prompted by information from Fenghuang citing the Dahebao newspaper. Let us be honest: such a clash of symbolism on four wheels could hardly go unnoticed by industry observers, even when the assessments sound unexpectedly bold.

Naturally, the most expressive and multilayered description in the Chinese analysis was reserved for Xi Jinping’s official vehicle – the Hongqi N701. The authors of the analysis detect in it a restrained Oriental charm and traditional Chinese hospitality, interwoven with a dignity that needs no unnecessary noise. An automotive designer interviewed by the publication likens the vehicle’s appearance to a majestic mountain, inspiring respect simply through its presence. The same specialist adds that Hongqi embodies not merely national aesthetics, but also the philosophy of harmony in diversity and benefit for all – a trait that, according to Chinese journalists, clearly distinguishes it from the American Cadillac and the Russian Aurus.

At the opposite end of the emotional spectrum is the American camp, where Donald Trump’s official Cadillac is interpreted as a sign of forceful confidence and pressure. The impression of aggression stems from the clean surfaces and distinctly angular silhouette, which give the limousine an assertive, almost uncompromising character. In this reading, the form functions as a direct extension of demonstrative power, without seeking softness or softened contours.

Between these two images stands the Russian Aurus Senat Long, used by Vladimir Putin, for whom Chinese observers choose words with the weight of a monument. According to the publication, the elongated limousine looks massive, imposing and majestic, while its proportions create a sense of power and unquestionable authority. While the American model relies on sharp dynamics and pressure, and the Chinese one on mountain-like stability and philosophical proportion, the Russian flagship radiates a heavy, ceremonial presence that leaves a lasting impression from the moment it appears.