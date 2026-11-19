Elon Musk said that the US helped Ukrainians remove a “democratically elected president.” The billionaire made the statement in an interview with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, cited by UNIAN.

Musk did not explicitly name the events on the Maidan, but said that the actions had been organized with American assistance.

“These are aggressive actions. And without the assistance of the US State Department and other agencies, this would not have happened,” Musk said.

During the conversation, he also criticized what he described as an oversimplified, “black-and-white” view of the war in Ukraine. Musk called for empathy not only for Ukrainian soldiers on the front line, but also for Russian servicemen.

At the same time, the billionaire acknowledged that Russia is the aggressor in the war against Ukraine. He stressed that he does not justify Moscow’s actions.

Previous statements about the Maidan

This is not the first time Musk has commented on political events in Ukraine. In 2023, he said that although the country’s presidential election in 2010 had been disputed, “there is no doubt that a coup took place in Ukraine.”

At the time, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, responded that the protests during the “Revolution of Dignity” had been an expression of freedom.

Musk’s latest statement once again puts the dispute over the US role in the events that led to the removal of the Ukrainian president at the center of attention, without any concrete evidence for the claim being presented in the interview.

Sources: news.bg