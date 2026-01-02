The Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with possible human casualties on the eve or during the celebrations of Julian Christmas, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine warned.

„The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine warns of the continuation of the Kremlin's special operation to disrupt the peace talks, conducted with the mediation of the United States. This operation is comprehensive. After the so-called „attack on Putin's residence“ we documented the Kremlin's dissemination of new falsified information in order to prepare the Russian and foreign audience for further escalation“, the statement said.

The agency „with a high degree of probability“ predicts “a transition from manipulative influence to armed provocation by Russian special services with significant human casualties“.

“The expected time is on the eve or during the celebration of Christmas according to the Julian calendar. The place of the provocation could be a religious building or another object of high symbolic significance, both in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine“, the intelligence service reported.

It is noted that in order to falsify evidence of Ukraine's involvement, the Russians plan to use the remains of Western strike drones, which will be delivered to the place of the provocation from the line of contact.

“The exploitation of fear and the commission of terrorist acts with human casualties under a “false flag”“ is fully consistent with the operational style of the Russian intelligence services. The Putin regime has repeatedly used this tactic in Russia, and now this same model is being exported, which is indirectly confirmed by public statements by senior Russian officials“, the Foreign Intelligence Service noted.