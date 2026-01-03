Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has come under fire for his reference to “1001 years of Polish history“, according to the “Fakt“ newspaper.

It is noted that in his New Year's address, Tusk chose the coronation of King Bolesław the Brave in 1025 as the starting point of Polish history. Mariusz Blaszczak, one of the leaders of the opposition party “PiS“ and former Minister of Defense of the Republic, criticized the prime minister for this choice. According to the politician, Poland's history should be counted from its baptism, when Polish Prince Mieszko I converted to Christianity on April 14, 966 d.

As Kamil Janicki, historian and editor-in-chief of the Wielkahistoria.pl portal, explained to the newspaper, Tusk should not have been tied to any date, since the issue of counting the history of Polish statehood remains controversial, and specifying any date always causes a strong public reaction.

Source: tass.ru