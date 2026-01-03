World Reactions: From Praise to Aggression

After US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that Nicolas Maduro would be tried in the United States and that there would be no more attacks on Venezuela, Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab said he held the US government responsible for anything that might happen to the head of state and his wife Cilia Flores, who were airlifted out of the country in a military airstrike.

“As Attorney General of the Republic and President of the Civil Authority, I demand not only proof that our Commander-in-Chief and Head of State Nicolás Maduro Moros is alive, as well as his wife, our sister, the first fighter Cilia Flores, but I also hold the government of the United States of America directly responsible for any circumstance that might befall our president and leader of the Bolivarian Revolution,“ Saab said in a telephone interview with the state television channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

„I categorically condemn the vile and cowardly attack by the imperial enemy carried out in the early hours of the morning against innocent civilians in our country. This act shows that everything that our Commander-in-Chief and President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro Moros, warned about, regarding what initially seemed like an imperial threat, has now become a bloody reality, with innocent victims mortally wounded and others killed.“

Diosdado Cabello, Minister of the Interior, makes his first public appearance since the attacks in Venezuela and calls for calm among the people

„This criminal terrorist attack was carried out cowardly, with prior preparation and malice, using the cover of darkness to try to defile the people of Venezuela“, he said.

„I call for the constant vigilance of our people and all officials throughout Venezuela, in all prosecutors' offices of the country to condemn and speak out against these massive human rights violations that are happening today in front of the eyes of the whole world.“

In Colombia, several presidential candidates reacted on their social media accounts to the capture of Maduro and his wife.