The Supreme Court of Venezuela has appointed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as acting head of state.

„The Supreme Court of Venezuela has ordered Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to immediately assume the duties of President of the Republic in strict accordance with the Constitution and laws of Venezuela“, said judge Tania D'Amelio on Venezolana de Televisión.

She explained that this decision was made by the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court in connection with the foreign military aggression that occurred on January 3 2026, and the kidnapping of the constitutional president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

The legislative interpretation of the Supreme Court was made to determine the legal regime applicable to ensure the administrative continuity of the State and national defense in the event of the forced absence of the President of the Republic, noted D'Amelio. She pointed to the exceptional situation created by the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the United States, which constitutes a case of inability to fulfill his duties.