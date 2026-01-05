Denmark has called for full respect for Greenland's territorial integrity after a tweet by the wife of Donald Trump's adviser that sparked controversy, Agence France-Presse reported.



Katie Miller, the wife of Stephen Miller, Trump's deputy chief of staff, posted on her "Ex" account a photo of Greenland, now part of Denmark, painted in the colors of the American flag and captioned it: "Soon".



Since coming to power, Donald Trump has hinted that it would be good for Greenland to be part of the United States.



"A little friendly reminder - we are very close allies and we must continue to work together as such", said in response to Katie Miller's post, Danish Ambassador to the United States Jesper Müller Sørensen. "And yes, we expect full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark", he added.



Katie Miller's publication in "Ex" came shortly after the US military captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife during an operation in Caracas.



According to experts, the operation is a warning to US allies, alarmed by Trump's threats to acquire strategic natural resources, starting with Greenland.