Trump: We will get back all the money spent on Kiev - we may even make a profit!

US President Donald Trump believes that the United States can get back all the money spent on supporting Kiev and receive even greater revenues as a result of agreements with Ukraine regarding its mineral resources.

“It doesn't cost us anything. In fact, we make money“, he said, speaking about Washington's support for Kiev. Trump added that Joe Biden “has given $350 billion“ to help Ukraine. "I've gotten a significant amount of that back now because we made a deal on rare earths," Trump said, answering questions from reporters aboard his plane en route to Washington from West Palm Beach, Florida, where he spent Christmas and New Year's at his Mar-a-Lago estate. "We're going to get a significant amount of that money back. Maybe all of it, maybe more," he added. "Now we're getting paid," the president said, referring to payments for US weapons delivered to Ukraine.

Donald Trump called American entrepreneur and the richest man on the planet, Elon Musk, "80% super genius," even though he's prone to making mistakes.

"Elon is wonderful," the American said in response to a question about whether he and Musk had resolved their differences from a few months ago.

"What I say about Elon is that he's 80% super genius, and the other 20% makes mistakes. But he's a good guy. He has good intentions," the head of the US administration added.