Trump to reporters: Military operation in Colombia? That sounds good

US President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of a military operation in Colombia under the pretext of combating drug smuggling.

Speaking of Venezuela, which he called the “sick neighbor“ of the United States, Trump characterized Colombia in a similar way.

“It is run by a sick man who likes to produce cocaine and sell it to the United States. "He won't be doing this for much longer, I'll tell you that," Trump told reporters on board his plane en route to Washington from West Palm Beach, Florida, where he was spending Christmas and New Year's at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

When asked if that meant the United States was considering military action in Colombia, Trump said: "That sounds good."