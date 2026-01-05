Two killed in Russian attack in Kiev and region

Ukrainian authorities reported two deaths in Kiev and the region in a Russian attack overnight, after earlier issuing a warning of a missile threat across the country, Agence France-Presse reported.

One person died in the capital, where a medical facility was hit.

A 74-year-old man was killed in the town of Fastiv, Kiev region.

Russia earlier reported that it had shot down over 40 Ukrainian drones last night.

Forty-one unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Moscow time (between 9 p.m. and midnight Bulgarian time), the Russian Defense Ministry announced, quoted by TASS. It specified that 14 drones were shot down over the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, and seven over Moscow, two of which were flying towards the Russian capital.

Subsequently, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported another destroyed drone that was flying towards the city.

This brings the total number of Ukrainian drones shot down yesterday evening by Russian air defense to 42.

Russia and Ukraine attack each other with drones every night.

Yesterday, Sobyanin reported that over 25 drones were shot down that were heading towards Moscow.

Since the beginning of this year, Ukraine has been attacking the Russian capital with drones every day, according to data from the Russian Defense Ministry, Reuters notes. The agency describes this development as an escalation compared to the previous "more sporadic attacks on" Moscow.