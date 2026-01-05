Turkey Negotiates 15-Year Natural Gas Supply Agreement

Turkey has negotiated a new long-term agreement for natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan for a total of 33 billion cubic meters from 2029 for a period of 15 years, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced, quoted by “Türkiye Today“, BTA reported.

In a television interview on Sunday, Bayraktar said that the natural gas will be supplied via pipeline from Azerbaijan's offshore Absheron field in the Caspian Sea, and the annual quantities supplied to Turkey will be 2.25 billion cubic meters.

The minister said that the negotiations were concluded last Friday, and the signing of the contract is expected soon.

In addition, Bayraktar announced that the Turkish drilling ship “Çağrı Bey“ will soon start operating off the coast of Somalia. The project envisages ultra-deep underwater drilling for hydrocarbon exploration with a planned depth of 7 km, of which 3.5 km is in the water column and an additional 3.5 km is under the seabed.

He announced that Turkey's first nuclear power plant “Akkuyu“ will start generating electricity later this year. He added that negotiations on other Turkish nuclear power projects in Sinop and in Turkish Thrace are still ongoing.