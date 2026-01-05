Romanian Prime Minister Describes US Operation in Venezuela as Unusual

Romania will follow the official position of the European Union on the US military operation in Venezuela, in which President Nicolas Maduro was captured and taken to New York, Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bologian said in an interview with Digi24. He assured that there is no threat to the security of Romanian citizens currently in the South American country, BTA reported.

Bologian recalled another similar event more than 30 years ago in Nicaragua, when former dictator Manuel Noriega was arrested by US special forces.

„We are closely monitoring what is happening in South America, in Venezuela, a country whose leadership is not recognized by the international community or by Romania after elections that were considered fraudulent. We hope that a formula for a transition to a democratic regime and a solution to avoid conflicts will be found“, the Romanian Prime Minister noted.

He described the United States operation as unusual, and the relations between the United States and Venezuela as contradictory in recent years.

“The United States has accused the dictatorial leadership of Venezuela in recent years of drug trafficking, of promoting crime, of illegal migration, and as we know, for some time now the United States naval forces have been in the Venezuelan coastal zone and have been striking boats suspected of drug trafficking, etc. From this point of view, this was a special operation that is not usual, but I hope that the people of Venezuela will be in a situation where they will be able to establish stable leadership and return to a democratic system,“ the prime minister commented.

Regarding the statement by US President Donald Trump about the possibility of a new attack on Venezuela, Ilie Bologjan said that he hopes “that such a situation will not come to pass“.