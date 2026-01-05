Woman dies in Sarajevo after tree falls on her

A woman died today in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, after a pine tree, over 10 meters high, fell on her due to accumulated snow, local media reported, quoted by BTA.

The tree fell on the woman due to heavy snow on its branches, Bosnian national television BHRT reported. The woman suffered fatal head injuries and died a short time later in hospital.

A significant amount of snow has fallen across Bosnia and Herzegovina in the past 24 hours, causing numerous problems, mainly in transport.

Numerous traffic accidents and disruptions due to icy roads and fallen trees have been reported.

The capital Sarajevo woke up under a thick layer of snow today, with the snow cover reaching 40 cm, one of the thickest in the country.

The city's main thoroughfare has been cleared well, but all other streets and sidewalks are covered in snow and ice, reports the Bosnian newspaper “Kliks“. Many pedestrians are moving along the better-cleaned streets instead of the sidewalks. Drivers are being warned about the dangerous conditions in the city.

The city utility “RAD“ reported that 33 snowplows and 80 workers are working on the ground, clearing the snow that has accumulated in the city.