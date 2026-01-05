Colombian President Gustavo Petro said he was ready to take up arms to defend his country after former US President Donald Trump threatened possible military action against the Colombian government.

These words followed threats from Donald Trump, who, according to "Reuters" and several media outlets have threatened the Colombian government with military action.

Trump claims the Colombian leader is involved in drug trafficking into the United States.

In a social media post on Monday morning, Petro said he would not respond directly to Trump until he was sure the translation of his comments was accurate.

The Colombian president has denied the allegations of illegality and drug trafficking and said he has vowed to "never touch a gun again" but will take it up in the name of his country.