Romanian President Sends Chief of General Staff to US After Russian Drones Downed

Romanian President Nikusor Dan sent his National Security Advisor Marius Lazurca and Chief of the General Staff of the country's Defense General Georgieta Vlad to the United States. This is clear from a post by Marius Lazurca on his official social media account “Ex“, BTA reported.

The two will meet with members of US President Donald Trump's administration and representatives of Congress and discuss the incidents involving Russian drones in Romanian airspace, as well as the security of the Black Sea.

“Brave Romanian pilots flying US-made F-16s have shot down three Russian drones in the past three days. These threats remind us of how important our solid security partnership with the United States is and how grateful we are for it. Peace through strength“, wrote Marius Lazurca in “Ex”.

In recent days, Romanian F-16 fighter pilots have shot down three drones that entered Romanian airspace: one in Buzau County (on Friday), one in the Danube Delta (on Saturday), and another over the Black Sea (on Sunday). Following these repeated incidents, the Russian ambassador in Bucharest was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was shown fragments of a drone with inscriptions in Russian. Another employee of the Russian Federation mission in Bucharest was declared persona non grata in Romania.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Coiu announced that Romania may request consultations under Article 4 of NATO over the drone incidents. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Romania has recorded 33 cases of Russian drones entering the country's airspace.