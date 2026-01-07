France: Europeans will respond to all forms of threats from the US

Europeans are preparing to respond to all forms of threats from the United States, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said, referring to US President Donald Trump's remarks about Greenland, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

The French Foreign Ministry is already working on a response plan that will allow France and its partners to act "convincingly and effectively" and together, not separately. The plan is expected to be shared with France's main partners in the coming days, the minister said.

He recalled that in addition to the Greenland issue, Washington had recently imposed economic sanctions on European figures, including former European Commissioner Thierry Breton.

"Faced with these signs of threats, we want to act, but to act together with our European partners," Barrot stressed, adding that he would discuss a possible coordinated European response with his German and Polish colleagues today. According to him, Paris, Berlin and Warsaw have formed a "trio with the capacity to lead Europe" on this issue.

Despite the tension over Greenland, the French minister said that the United States remains strongly committed to the transatlantic alliance NATO.

Barrot also reported that he had spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who assured him that Washington was ruling out a military scenario regarding Greenland. Barro drew a parallel with the recent events in Venezuela and the capture of ousted President Nicolas Maduro, emphasizing that such a development is not foreseen for the Arctic island.

Yesterday, a Trump spokeswoman said that the president was considering "several options" for Greenland, including a military one. In response, European leaders expressed support for the island, emphasizing that only Denmark and Greenland can resolve issues related to them, and reminded that the Danish kingdom is a member of NATO, like the United States.

Greenlandic and Danish authorities called for quick talks with Rubio to clarify the "misunderstandings" that have arisen.