One killed, five injured in shooting at US park

One person was killed and five others were injured in a mass shooting at Charles Young Park in Lexington, Kentucky.

The tragic incident took place in the late hours of August 15 local time (early hours of August 16 Bulgarian time). Information about the victims was officially confirmed to the American television channel Fox56 by the state's Governor Andy Beshear.

According to local police and medical teams, quoted by WKYT television, among the injured are two children - a 4-year-old girl and a 14-year-old teenager, as well as two adults. All victims were rushed to hospitals in the area.

The shooter's motives are still being clarified, and the area of the city park remains blocked by law enforcement for investigative actions.