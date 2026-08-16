Iran and Oman Agree on Sharing the Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Oman have reached an official agreement on a joint map for navigation through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The official representative of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ismail Baghai, announced to Press TV that the two countries have clarified the routes for the passage of vessels in order to restore the security of commercial traffic in the region.

The negotiations envisage the signing of an interim agreement with a term of 60 days. According to the technical conditions, the entire flow of ships entering the Persian Gulf will move along the northern route through Iranian territorial waters. Outgoing traffic to the Arabian Sea will pass along the southern route under the jurisdiction of Oman. Tehran stressed that the full normalization of shipping depends on the end of the US naval blockade in the region.