A massive drone strike (UAV) was launched against the Russian capital on the night of August 16.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin officially announced on his channel in the MAX app that three civilians were injured in the Moscow Ring Road area as a result of falling debris. All the injured are currently receiving emergency medical care.

The air defense of the Russian Ministry of Defense worked intensively throughout the night, with waves of drones being detected at short intervals after 03:04 in the morning.

According to information from Russian services, the total number of destroyed drones flying towards the metropolis exceeded 130.

Emergency and rescue teams are working at the sites where the remains of the machines fell to clear the infrastructure.