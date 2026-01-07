Russia confirms: US soldiers seize oil tanker Marinera

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation confirmed that US Navy soldiers boarded the oil tanker "Marinera" today at around 3:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. Bulgarian time), TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

Communication links with the ship have been cut off, the department added.

The @TheJusticeDept & @DHSgov, in coordination with the @DeptofWar today announced the seizure of

the M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro. pic.twitter.com/bm5KcCK30X — U.S. European Command (@US_EUCOM) January 7, 2026

The ministry recalled that since December 24 last year, the "Marinera" has received temporary permission to sail under the Russian flag.