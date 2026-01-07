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Russia confirms: US soldiers seize oil tanker Marinera

Russia confirms: US soldiers seize oil tanker Marinera

Moscow recalled that since December 24 last year Marinera has received temporary permission to sail under the Russian flag

Jan 7, 2026 17:49 318

Russia confirms: US soldiers seize oil tanker Marinera - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation confirmed that US Navy soldiers boarded the oil tanker "Marinera" today at around 3:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. Bulgarian time), TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

Communication links with the ship have been cut off, the department added.

The ministry recalled that since December 24 last year, the "Marinera" has received temporary permission to sail under the Russian flag.