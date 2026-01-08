Donald Trump: Only time will tell

US President Donald Trump said that "only time will tell" how long the United States will maintain oversight of Venezuela, reported "Reuters" and "The New York Times".

Asked if it would take three months, six months, a year or more, he replied: "I would say much longer".

"We will rebuild it in a very profitable way", Trump assured of Venezuela and added: "We will use the oil and we will take the oil. We will lower the price of oil and we will give Venezuela money that it desperately needs".

He stressed that the US "gets along very well" with the government of interim President Delcy Rodriguez in Venezuela at the moment.

On Tuesday, Trump unveiled a plan to refine and sell up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil that had been under a U.S. blockade. It is another sign that Washington has been coordinating with the Venezuelan government since it seized President Nicolas Maduro last weekend.

"They are giving us everything we think we need," Trump said of the Venezuelan government.