EU vs. USA! We must be ready for a direct conflict with Trump over Greenland

Diplomats in the European Union are preparing to confront US President Donald Trump over his claims to Greenland, writes Politico, reported Focus.



"We must be ready for a direct conflict with Trump. He is in an aggressive mood and we must be prepared for this“, a European diplomatic source told the publication.



According to him, if earlier European governments did not realize that Donald Trump's threats to seize Greenland were serious, now they do.



Another source of the publication, a former senior NATO official, suggests that the alliance could mediate between Greenland, Denmark and the United States, as it has already done in disputes between alliance members Turkey and Greece.



The publication also quotes statements by three NATO diplomats who stated that “among other things, the alliance should consider accelerating the growth of defense spending in the Arctic, conducting a larger number of military exercises in the region and deploying troops to ensure the security of Greenland and, if necessary, to reassure the United States“.



"The alliance should also be ready to create an "Arctic Sentry" program - transferring its military resources to the region - following the example of the "Eastern Guard" and "Baltic Guard" initiatives, two NATO diplomats believe.



Earlier, Axios, citing a source in the White House, reported that the US administration is only now beginning to discuss the future of Greenland. According to this information, President Trump's senior adviser acknowledged that Europe is deeply concerned about the Greenland issue, but stressed that planning and discussions on this topic are at a very early stage. A senior diplomat from a European country told the American portal that the Greenland issue only complicates the overall situation.



"FOCUS" Recalls that Donald Trump previously stated that the United States needs Greenland for defense purposes and suggested that third parties decide for themselves what exactly the military actions in Venezuela mean for the Greenland issue. In response, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that the US claims to Greenland could lead to the collapse of NATO.