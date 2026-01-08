Great Britain and France will send significantly fewer troops to Ukraine than expected. In the event of a peace agreement, they will send up to 15 thousand soldiers, reports The Times, quoted by Focus.



The authors of the material recall that initially the British military leadership proposed sending 10,000 troops as part of a wider "coalition of the willing" numbering 64,000 people. However, given the current size of the British army, the UK Ministry of Defence has deemed such a figure unlikely.



Sources told the publication that preliminary estimates suggest fewer than 7,500 British troops will be deployed in Ukraine. And that figure would also be a challenge for a country with a regular army of 71,000 trained soldiers.



"France is the only other country to have committed troops to Ukraine, and they are expected to make up the rest of the contingent, which will be stationed in the relatively safe west of the country, away from the frontline", the publication added.



Several sources believe that even the total number of peacekeepers of 15,000 is optimistic. It is noted that Germany is ready to deploy troops near Ukraine - possibly in Poland or Romania.



Another source notes that different scenarios will lead to different numbers of peacekeepers, depending on the results of the peace talks.



Officially, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not disclose information about the number of British soldiers who will be sent to Ukraine. He recently signed an agreement on the activities of British troops on the territory of Ukraine in “military centers“. According to the plan, the troops of Great Britain and France will help train the Ukrainian army and will control the construction of “protected facilities“ for storing weapons and military equipment that can be used to support the defense of Ukraine.



On January 6, a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” in Paris, at the meeting the leaders of Great Britain and France signed a declaration of intent to deploy forces in Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement. The Bulgarian Prime Minister in the Ostatniya Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that our country will participate in all areas in which it has the capacity to contribute to peace in Ukraine.