Russian forces attacked Kiev with drones, ballistic missiles and "Kalibur" missiles tonight, UNIAN reported.

Explosions heard in the capital, serious damage caused.

According to the mayor of the Kraiński capital, Vitali Klitschko, and the head of the Kiev City State Military Aviation Service, Timur Tkachenko, four people have died so far and sixteen have been injured.

One medic was killed in the Darnytskyi district, and four others were injured while providing assistance to people.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy also reported explosions in the city and urged residents to take shelter.

In addition, the head of the Lviv military administration, Maksym Kozytsky, reported that a critical infrastructure facility was damaged in the strike.