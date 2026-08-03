A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Egypt

The epicenter of the earthquake was near the city of Suez, and so far there are no reports of casualties, injuries or serious material damage, News.bg reports.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale shook Egypt, Wion reported. The epicenter of the earthquake was 38 km from the city of Suez.

The earthquake was registered at a depth of 10 km. There were no immediate reports of casualties, injuries or major damage.

The Egyptian Red Crescent has activated its emergency response plan and has urged authorities and the public to monitor official information.

The organization has warned residents to stay away from buildings that show signs of structural damage.

According to local media, the earthquake was also felt in parts of Syria, Lebanon and Israel.