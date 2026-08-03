Iran denies planning talks with US in coming days

Tehran said that instead of diplomatic talks with Washington, it is discussing with Oman the creation of a temporary safe route through the Strait of Hormuz, BTA reports.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said today that there are no plans to receive a US delegation or send an Iranian delegation in the coming days, „Reuters“.

Iran is not currently holding talks with the US, but instead is discussing with Oman the creation of a temporary safe route through the Strait of Hormuz, Baghai said.

He specified that the new route would be a single route with separate corridors for entry and exit.

Agreement with Oman would not be enough to reopen the strait, Baghai added. According to him, the situation will remain unchanged as long as the “American aggression“ continues.