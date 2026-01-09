"The attack and military aggression against Venezuela will remain a stain on relations with the United States. Those who fell in battle against the invaders are heroes".

This was stated by the country's acting president Delcy Rodriguez at a ceremony to honor "the wounded and dead heroes who defended their homeland from American aggression".

„The Venezuelan people did not deserve the heinous military aggression of a nuclear power and this act is a stain on our history and our relations“, Rodriguez said, addressing the American people on Venezolana de Televisión.

„We have gathered to pay tribute and honor the memory of our heroes, heroines and martyrs who died in the terrorist attacks of January 3, 2026, in the presence of their families and loved ones“, said the acting president of the republic.

Rodríguez stressed that the men and women who fell in battle are heroes, just like the Cuban soldiers who fought as a „united people against the illegal American aggression“. She noted that a monument will be erected in the Venezuelan capital in honor of the fallen heroes who defended their homeland.

The wounded and killed soldiers were promoted in rank. Rodríguez and Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López presented commemorative national flags to the relatives of the deceased. They congratulated the wounded on their promotions.