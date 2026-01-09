Thermometers in Serbia showed minus 17 degrees

Today is the coldest day since the beginning of 2026 in Serbia, local media reported, quoted by BTA.

The lowest temperature was measured in two places in the country - in Sienica (Western Serbia) and Smederevska Palanka (Central Serbia), where thermometers reached minus 17 degrees Celsius, the Serbian national television RTS reported.

The highest temperature in Serbia was registered in the town of Negotin, close to the border with Bulgaria - three degrees below zero. A red code for bad weather is in effect throughout the country, and the forecast for today predicts freezing rain.

Heavy snowfalls in places have caused serious difficulties in traffic and power supply. A state of emergency has been declared in 8 municipalities. In Loznica (Western Serbia) and surrounding villages, residents have been without electricity for the sixth day in a row.

Five people, two of whom are foreign citizens, were evacuated last night after their cars got stuck in the snow, RTS reported. Six people sought medical attention at the Emergency Center in Belgrade overnight for fractures.

Serbian authorities are warning people to only go out when absolutely necessary, and if they are driving in private vehicles, to have a full tank of fuel, a charged mobile phone, an extra battery and to seek help as soon as possible.