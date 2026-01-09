General Alexis Grinkevich: NATO is far from in crisis

NATO is far from in crisis and is ready to defend its member states, the supreme commander of the pact's forces in Europe, Alexis Grinkevich, assured today, despite Donald Trump's threats to seize Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, by force, reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

"So far, this has not had any impact on my work at the military level, so I would simply say that we are ready to defend every inch of the Alliance today," said the American general, who is visiting Finland.

"I think we are far from a crisis situation right now," he said.

Denmark, including Greenland, is a member of NATO and a US attack on one of its members The alliance would mean "the end of everything", warned Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The American president claims that the United States must take control of Greenland to guarantee its own security against China and Russia.

The White House, while refusing to rule out the military option, announced that the president was "actively" considering buying the huge Arctic island, without specifying exactly how such a deal could be made.

In addition, in an interview with the "New York Times" yesterday, Donald Trump admitted that he might have to choose between preserving the integrity of NATO and control over Danish territory.

Asked about these statements in Vantaa, a city north of Helsinki, Grinkiewicz did not want to comment in detail on the "political aspect" on the issue of Greenland.

"We are trying to prevent any actions against the territory of the Alliance. I think we are succeeding. We see it every day," he stressed.

The US president's claims regarding Greenland are worrying the European NATO member states, who see them as an existential threat to the pact.

So far, Denmark has received the support of Italy, France, Germany, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom against the US president's claims.