Delcy Rodriguez: We have chosen a path that will ensure the return of President Maduro and the first lady to Venezuela

Venezuela and the United States are exploring the possibility of opening embassies, the acting president of the Latin American country, Delcy Rodriguez, announced on the television channel Venezolana de Televisión.

“Venezuela and the United States are exploring the possibility of opening embassies“, Rodriguez said, citing an earlier statement by the Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She stressed that the country will use Bolivarian peace diplomacy to defend the independence, stability, sovereignty and peace of Venezuela.

Rodriguez believes that the republic “has chosen a path that will ensure the return of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores“, who were captured and taken to the United States.

“We are following this path with strategic patience, determination, infinite devotion and, above all, deep love for our people“, Rodriguez stressed.

Venezuela broke off diplomatic relations with the United States in January 2019 after Washington recognized the “self-proclaimed” head of state Juan Guaido as president.