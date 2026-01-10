Russian Ambassador to Caracas: Washington is putting the lives and health of millions of Venezuelans at risk

The US oil embargo against Venezuela threatens the lives, health and well-being of millions of Venezuelans and cannot but be condemned as an action that violates international law, said Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov.

„US actions in violation of international law cannot but be condemned. It is not just about oil. Oil is the lifeblood of the Venezuelan economy, and draining it means putting the lives and health of millions of Venezuelans at risk,” the diplomat said.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller earlier said that the United States maintains a full embargo on Venezuelan oil exports and controls trade with Caracas.

“Venezuela has consistently stated its readiness to sell its oil fairly and at market prices to all its foreign trade partners, including the United States, but the neocolonial command style that Washington has adopted in its rhetoric clearly does not contribute to the normalization of Venezuelan oil supplies to the world market, including the United States,“ Melik-Bagdasarov emphasized.