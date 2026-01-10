US President Donald Trump has rejected the idea of carrying out an operation against Russian leader Vladimir Putin, similar to the one carried out against Nicolas Maduro, Newsweek reported.

Fox host Peter Ducey asked Trump at a briefing if he would ever issue a similar order against the Russian president.

“I don't think it's necessary“, the US leader replied. He added that he has a good relationship with the Russian president, but is disappointed with him.

“I've decided eight wars. "I thought this one would be somewhere in the middle or maybe one of the easiest," Trump stressed.

On January 3, the United States launched Operation "Absolute Resolve," during which a strike was launched on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured by American special forces. The United States accused the Venezuelan leader of collaborating with drug traffickers and announced that he would be brought to trial in an American court. Trump said that the United States would take control of the republic and called on the country's leadership to comply, otherwise "what happened to Maduro could happen to them."

Russia condemned the American intervention. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Latin America must remain a zone of peace, and Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny, "without any destructive, let alone military, intervention from outside."

Trump has already expressed disappointment with the Russian president over the ongoing fighting in Ukraine. However, the American leader is confident that peace will be achieved between Russia and Ukraine.