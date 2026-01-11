Panamanian-flagged tanker detained in Georgian territorial waters

The Coast Guard of the Border Police of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs detained the Panamanian-flagged tanker Caminero for violation of navigation rules. This was reported by the Border Police of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“Employees of the Coast Guard Department of the Border Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained the Panamanian-flagged tanker Caminero in Georgian territorial waters for violation of navigation rules“, the statement said.

As reported, administrative proceedings under Article 114 have been initiated against the captain of the tanker, a Turkish citizen, for violation of navigation rules. The captain was fined 15,000 lari (approximately 5,500 USD). After payment of the fine, the vessel will be allowed to move freely.