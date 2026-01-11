Le Monde: Maduro says he is doing well

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is in prison with his wife in New York, said he is doing well. His son, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, made the statement on Saturday, Le Monde reported.

“We are doing well. We are fighters“, Nicolas Maduro said, according to his son.

He also urged his supporters not to be sad, the newspaper reported.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto announced that the United States had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. Trump later confirmed the strikes and announced the capture and removal of Maduro and his wife from the country. They were taken to a detention center in Brooklyn, New York. On January 5, Maduro and his wife appeared in federal court for the Southern District of New York. US authorities accuse them of participating in drug trafficking. The defendants pleaded not guilty.