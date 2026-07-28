The US Senate has taken a decisive step towards filling a leadership position in the US intelligence community, while at the same time a new international scandal involving Donald Trump and world soccer's governing body FIFA has erupted on Capitol Hill. According to official information from the American media (source: www.reuters.com), late on Monday, senators voted 51 to 43 in support of the procedural motion to end the debates (cloture) on the nomination of Jay Clayton for Director of National Intelligence (DNI). The decision clears the way for his final confirmation later this week, despite fierce Democratic opposition.

In parallel with the Senate vote, the House of Representatives has become the scene of a new investigation into alleged corruption. Leading Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin has formally launched an investigation into FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The probe is focused on potential pressure and quid pro quo agreements with the Trump administration during the recently concluded 2026 World Cup in North America.

Jay Clayton Takes Control of the 18 U.S. Spy Agencies

The Senate vote was strictly along party lines. Republicans, who hold a 53-47 majority in the 100-member House, firmly supported Donald Trump's choice. Jay Clayton, who previously headed the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is currently a federal attorney for the Southern District of New York, is seen as a figure who should stabilize the intelligence community.

The position of director of national intelligence was vacated in June when Tulsi Gabbard resigned after a series of conflicts with Congress. Since then, the agency has been led by Bill Pultey on an interim basis. As political analysts note (source: www.foxnews.com), many senators insisted on a quick procedure because of dissatisfaction with the massive staff cuts undertaken by the interim head with no experience in the field of national security.

During the hearings, Clayton was subjected to sharp questions from Democrats. The main criticism was related to his refusal to take a firm position on the 2020 elections. Senator Ron Wyden stated in an official position that Clayton had shown a lack of independence from the White House, which motivated his negative vote. However, Republican Majority Leader John Thune defended the nomination. He emphasized that in the face of increased global threats, the United States urgently needs a proven leader at the head of intelligence.

Congress investigates FIFA for political “favors“ to Trump

While the Senate sorted through the high-level security, the House Judiciary Committee sent an official letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino demanding an immediate hearing before August 9, 2026 (source: www.theguardian.com). The investigation, initiated by Congressman Jamie Raskin, focuses on shocking revelations of "unexplained benefits" provided to FIFA in exchange for political gestures to Donald Trump.

Key points in the Congressional investigation include:

The “Folarin Balogun“ case: During the 2026 World Cup, the star of the US national team received a red card. After a direct phone call from Trump to Infantino, FIFA made an unprecedented decision in its history to cancel the player's suspension for the key match against Belgium.

During the 2026 World Cup, the star of the US national team received a red card. After a direct phone call from Trump to Infantino, FIFA made an unprecedented decision in its history to cancel the player's suspension for the key match against Belgium. The imitation “FIFA Peace Prize“: Congressmen investigate the establishment of the so-called “peace prize“, which Infantino personally presented to Trump at the end of 2025, defining it as an attempt to curry favor with the American president.

Congressmen investigate the establishment of the so-called “peace prize“, which Infantino personally presented to Trump at the end of 2025, defining it as an attempt to curry favor with the American president. Questionable finances in Trump Tower: The lease agreements for FIFA's offices in New York, located in a building owned by the Trump family, are being examined, as well as the unregulated increase in the price of World Cup tickets (dynamic pricing), which harms American consumers.

The lease agreements for FIFA's offices in New York, located in a building owned by the Trump family, are being examined, as well as the unregulated increase in the price of World Cup tickets (dynamic pricing), which harms American consumers. The Justice Department's capitulation: Raskin demands answers about why the Trump administration suddenly and without explanation ended long-standing lawsuits and investigations against corrupt soccer officials caught in the massive 2015 crackdown (source: www.nytimes.com).

The European Parliament has also already exerted strong pressure, with 72 MEPs demanding an independent investigation of Infantino by FIFA's Ethics Committee and the International Olympic Committee for violating the principle of political neutrality in sports. Meanwhile, Infantino categorically rejected the accusations in an official statement on social media, accusing the media and critics of “spreading hatred and false rumors“ regarding the successful conclusion of the World Cup.

Political tensions in Washington remain at a peak, with the outcome of both cases expected in the coming days.