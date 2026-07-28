Referendum in Armenia on EU or EAEU: Putin and Pashinyan clashed in key conversation

Geopolitical tensions in the South Caucasus reached a new hot spot after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held an extraordinary telephone conversation at the initiative of the Armenian side.

The main focus of the dialogue was the need to hold a national referendum in Armenia, through which citizens would choose whether the country should continue its integration with the European Union or remain within the Eurasian Economic Union.

Pressure from Moscow: Vote "as soon as possible"

According to an official statement published on the official Kremlin website (kremlin.ru), Vladimir Putin has categorically confirmed his commitment to the joint declaration of the EAEU summit in Astana on May 29. The Russian head of state has stressed that Armenia should organize a national referendum "as soon as possible" to clarify its strategic course.

Moscow expresses strong dissatisfaction with Yerevan's pro-Western turn, which intensified after the June 2026 parliamentary elections won by Pashinyan's "Civil Contract" party. Russian authorities have warned that continued rapprochement with Brussels could cost Armenia its membership in the EAEU and the economic preferences associated with it.

Pashinyan's response: First an EU application, then a referendum

The Armenian side counters Moscow's demands with clear diplomatic conditions. The press service of the Armenian Prime Minister (primeminister.am) reported that Pashinyan considers holding such a referendum to be “practically possible only after Armenia submits an official application for membership in the European Union“. In this way, the topic would acquire concrete measurements and a subject of discussion, instead of being an abstract political choice.

The Prime Minister of Armenia expressed full readiness to resolve the disputes that have arisen through an open, partnership-based and friendly dialogue, but refused to bow to the insistence on a hasty vote.

Economic War: The Embargo as a Tool for Influence

In addition to the issue of the referendum, Pashinyan has sharply raised the issue of the severe trade restrictions imposed by Russia. We recall that last month, the Russian veterinary and phytosanitary supervision service Rosselkhoznadzor imposed a ban on the import of a number of Armenian goods, including fruits, vegetables, fish, flowers and alcoholic beverages (cognac).

The Armenian leader told Putin that these blockades directly contradict the legal framework between the two countries and the regulations of the Eurasian Union. Yerevan is highly dependent on Moscow, as Russia holds about 35% of Armenia's foreign trade and controls energy supplies to the country. According to international analysts quoted by world agencies (reuters.com), the Kremlin uses economic coercion as a tool for political pressure on the government in Yerevan.

What's next for Armenia?

Although Pashinyan's party won the elections in June, it does not have the necessary constitutional majority to independently change the country's basic law – a step that neighboring Azerbaijan requires for the signing of a lasting peace treaty. As a result, the domestic political situation remains highly polarized. It remains to be seen whether Brussels will step up financial and institutional support for Yerevan to help the country withstand Russian economic pressure.