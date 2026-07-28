Israel and Lebanon to hold talks in Rome on the establishment of "pilot zones"

Washington confirmed yesterday that new talks between Israel and Lebanon will be held in Rome from August 4 to 6 within the framework of the establishment of "pilot zones" together with the Lebanese army, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a statement by a representative of the US State Department, BTA reported.

According to the US representative in Rome, the technical groups will seek to make progress on the full implementation of the framework agreement, discussing the expansion of the "pilot zones" process, the settlement of all outstanding border issues and the preparation of a comprehensive peace and security agreement.

The Lebanese army condemned on Sunday the continuation of Israel's military operations in southern Lebanon, which it said was preventing it from deploying there as provided for in the agreement, signed in June between the two countries in Washington.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced a few days ago that a new round of negotiations would be held.

The agreement, signed in June, provides for the deployment of the Lebanese army in “pilot zones“ liberated by Israel, which still occupies territories in southern Lebanon, on condition that the pro-Iranian Shiite group “Hezbollah“ is disarmed.

Despite the lull in fighting, the Israeli army continues to launch periodic strikes against the southern part of the country.