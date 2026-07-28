New Russian attack on Kherson: Artillery strike kills man, destroys homes

The Russian army has launched a new devastating artillery strike on the city of Kherson, killing one man and causing serious material damage to dozens of residential buildings.

The attack is part of the ongoing systematic pressure and daily shelling by the occupation forces located on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

Details of casualties and destruction in the city

According to the Kherson regional military administration, the shells hit densely populated urban areas. The deceased man was near the hit object and died from his severe injuries before the arrival of emergency services. Medical and rescue services continue to clear the debris and provide assistance to injured residents on site. More information about the situation in southern Ukraine is provided by the agency Ukrinform.

The strikes caused serious damage to several multi-family and private houses, cars and elements of the city's critical infrastructure. Eyewitnesses say that the shelling began unexpectedly, leaving no time for citizens to reach the nearest bomb shelters.

Daily terror against the civilian population

Kherson and surrounding settlements in the region remain under constant Russian shelling with heavy artillery, multiple rocket launchers and drones. Ukrainian authorities once again call on the local population to strictly observe air raid warnings and use protective equipment, as the attacks have no military objectives, but are aimed entirely at terrorizing civilians. An overview of the attacks in the region was also published by the Ukrainian publication True.