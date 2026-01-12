ISW: Russia introduces new long-range drone "Geran-5"

According to reports, Russian forces have put into service a new variant of the long-range drone "Geran" - "Geran-5", developed based on an Iranian design. The Main Directorate of Military Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR) reported on January 11 that the drone was used during combined air strikes against Ukraine between January 1 and 11, News.bg reports.

This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to GUR, the "Geran-5" can carry a warhead weighing about 90 kilograms and has a range of approximately 1,000 kilometers. The drone uses similar components and assemblies to other devices in the “Geran“ series. According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia has probably created a domestic production line for the new type of drone through an Iranian technology transfer.

It is known that Russia produces drones in the “Alabuga“ Special Economic Zone, but at the moment it is not clear where exactly the “Geran-5“ production takes place.

It is believed that Russia plans to use the drone not only against ground but also against air targets, which would expand its air strike and air defense capabilities. Russian forces are also developing a way to launch the “Geran-5“ from aircraft, including the Su-25 attack aircraft, as well as to equip it with “air-to-air“ missiles R-73.

The Geran-5 is based on the Iranian Qarar drone, which can be launched from fighter jets, is equipped with air-to-air missiles, and is part of Iran's air defense system.

The introduction of the new drone is expected to increase the damage from long-range Russian strikes against Ukraine amid ongoing innovations in Ukrainian air defense.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continued their strikes against Russian oil infrastructure. On the night of January 10-11, Ukrainian drones struck Lukoil drilling platforms in the Filanovsky, Graifer, and Korchagin oil fields in the Caspian Sea. This was announced by the Ukrainian General Staff and the Special Operations Forces (SOF), and the assessment of the damage is still ongoing.

A geolocated video recording published on January 11 confirms the attacks. According to Ukrainian data, this is at least the fifth strike on Russian oil infrastructure in the Caspian Sea since December 10, 2025.