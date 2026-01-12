Kuleba: Ratification of a peace agreement with Russia will not guarantee full legitimacy

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that ratification of a possible peace agreement with Russia by the Verkhovna Rada would not ensure the full legitimacy of the document, TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

According to him, a future political force that comes to power after parliamentary elections may abandon the agreements.

„I believe that the minimum option is ratification in the Verkhovna Rada. But this will cripple legitimacy, because when the next parliamentary elections are announced, the new political forces will wash their hands and say: "We did not sign this, this is not our agreement," Kuleba said in an interview with "Ukrainska Pravda."

According to him, the full legitimacy of such an agreement in Ukraine can only be ensured through a nationwide referendum. "Ratification in parliament gives partial legitimacy - until the next election cycle. Real legitimacy is a referendum," he emphasized.

Kuleba also noted that confirming the agreement through a referendum would protect the country from internal political turmoil. According to him, this would make it significantly more difficult for politicians fighting for power to "tear the country to pieces" with the arguments that they will negotiate a "better agreement" after taking power.