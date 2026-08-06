White House silent! Does Tehran gain control of the Strait of Hormuz with the Oman deal?

The discussed agreement between Iran and Oman, which could help end the five-month war between Iran and the United States, envisages Tehran gaining control over ships entering the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian source and two regional officials told Reuters. It would be one of the biggest concessions yet for Iran.

There was no immediate comment from the United States on the subject. President Donald Trump has said a deal to reopen the strait is imminent, but US officials have repeatedly said the United States would never allow Iran to control access to the world's most important trade route for energy supplies.

A deal that gives Iran control over traffic through the strait would mean that the war launched by the US and Israel in February has significantly shifted the regional balance of power in Tehran's favor. Before the war, the strait was open to all ships without tolls.

Amid broader diplomatic efforts in the region, Iran and Oman are holding bilateral talks on the Strait of Hormuz, which they control through the northern and southern channels. Iran has reported "significant progress." Meanwhile, Tehran has warned Gulf states that any new US attack on its territory will trigger retaliation against critical energy infrastructure in the region. Iran is seeking to increase the cost of military action by threatening Washington's closest regional allies, five sources said.

"Iran's warning was unequivocal - if America attacks Iran's infrastructure, they will retaliate by hitting energy facilities in the Gulf and other regional targets," a Gulf source said. Iran has responded to Washington's regional allies with missiles and drones, while also attacking commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz without its permission.

At a rally in Las Vegas, Trump expressed a preference for diplomacy: "I prefer to make a deal because I don't want to kill people. I don't want to kill people, but at some point we will."

Iran has reported more than 3,400 deaths since the US and Israel began the war on February 28, while the US has reported 18 service members dead.