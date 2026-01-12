Iran: Another channel of communication with the US is open

Another channel of communication between Iran and US special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff remains open despite the lack of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said today, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

"This channel of communication between our Foreign Ministry, headed by Minister Abbas Araqchi, and the US President's special envoy (Steve Witkoff), is open", Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said in a statement broadcast by Iranian state television.

"Messages are exchanged whenever necessary", the spokesman specified, recalling that US interests in Iran are represented by the Swiss embassy in the absence of official diplomatic relations, which were severed in 1980.