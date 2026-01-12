Interest in Russian weapons is reaching record levels, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, quoted by DPA, BTA reports.

“By 2022, the maximum value of orders was $55 billion. Today we have achieved a record with $70 billion in contracts already signed“, Manturov said during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. The Deputy Prime Minister explained what is happening with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“The technology tested within the framework of the Special Military Operation is advertising itself“, he said, adding that Russian anti-aircraft systems, aircraft and multiple launch rocket systems are particularly popular.

At the meeting with Putin's participation, Manturov noted that over a thousand new models of Russian military equipment have been tested at the front, TASS reported.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, Russian defense enterprises have fulfilled all tasks within the framework of state defense orders for the past year.

“We place and will continue to place special emphasis on armaments and military equipment for the tasks of the Special Military Operation“, he added.

Manturov added that in Russia's arms industry employs 3.8 million people.

“In the last three years alone, 800,000 more people have been hired and we are seeing an increase in productivity,“ he added.

However, the high level of orders also has a downside, DPA notes: as recently as December, Manturov admitted that export orders would have to give way to the demand for new weapons by the Russian army, meaning that they would be processed with delays.