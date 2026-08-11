Five rivers in Europe report their lowest levels in 34 years

Huge stretches of the Rhine and Thames rivers, two-thirds of the Danube, as well as significant parts of the Rhone and Po have recorded unprecedentedly low levels for the month of July, according to data analysis published by the European Earth observation program "Copernicus", Belga agency reported, quoted by BTA.

About 95% of the monitored stretches of the Thames, 85% of the Rhine and 65% of the Danube have recorded their lowest flow for July since 1992. The Rhône has recorded similar values for about 30% of its flow, and the Po, Italy's largest river, for about 40%.

The extremely low water levels have been recorded against the backdrop of an ongoing hydrological drought linked to climate change. Western Europe has experienced its warmest start to summer on record, accompanied by a series of heat waves, rainfall shortages and forest fires.

The Rhine, for example, has been in a state of severe hydrological drought along much of its course - from the Swiss Alps to western Germany, almost continuously since the beginning of June. The Danube has also been affected by a prolonged drought, especially in Hungary.

In France, the flow of the Loire from Orléans to the Atlantic Ocean was "exceptionally low" from the second half of June to the end of July.

The Rhône has also suffered an extreme hydrological drought along much of its course - from Switzerland to the Mediterranean Sea.