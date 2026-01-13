Romanians tighten their belts: incomes fall, expenses increase

The income of Romanians is decreasing, while their expenses are increasing, shows a study by the National Institute of Statistics, published on the official website of the service, BTA reported.

According to the data, the total average monthly income of the population in the third quarter of 2025 was 9,420 lei (1,850 euros) per household and 3,789 lei (744 euros) per person. Compared to the same period in 2024, the total average monthly household income increased by 14.1 percent per household and by 14.9 percent per person.

The total average monthly expenditure of the population in the third quarter of 2025 was 8,079 lei (1,587 euros) per household and 3,250 lei (638 euros) per person, representing 85.8 percent of total income. Compared to the same period in 2024, expenditure increased by 15.2 percent per household and by 16 percent per person.

In urban areas, the average monthly expenditure per household was 9,109 lei (1,789 euros), 1.3 times higher than in rural areas. Thus, a person living in the city spends an average of 3,862 lei (758) per month, or 1.5 times more than a person living in the countryside.

Romanians spend the most on food and non-alcoholic beverages - 1,553 lei (305 euros). This is followed by monthly expenses for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, worth 735 lei (144 euros) per household. 371 lei (72 euros) goes to clothing and footwear. Transportation costs per household amount to 340 lei (67 euros), and those for healthcare - 337 lei (66 euros). The lowest level of average monthly household expenditure was recorded for education costs of only 13 lei (2.55 euros) per household.

In urban areas, the share of expenditure on taxes, contributions, fees and levies is 7.8 percentage points higher than in rural areas, data from the National Statistical Institute survey also show.