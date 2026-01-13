Strikes on the two largest Ukrainian cities Kiev and Kharkiv: Russia carried out its largest attack

Russian forces subjected the two largest Ukrainian cities - the capital Kiev and Kharkiv - to the most intense wave of missile attacks this year tonight, Reuters reported, citing local authorities and media, BTA reported.

Four people died in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the agency said, 30 kilometers from the border with Russia.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, explained that the four victims were in the suburbs of Kharkiv, and at least six were injured.

According to his publication on "Telegram" Among the injured are three men, aged 58, 42 and 40, who are hospitalized, Ukrinform notes.

The head of the military administration in Kiev, Timur Tkachenko, said that the capital had been subjected to a massive missile attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko indicated that air defenses were in action.

According to eyewitnesses quoted by Reuters, there were explosions in the city, but there was no information about casualties or damage so far.

In many regions of Ukraine, temperatures are currently falling to double digits below zero at night.

On Thursday, Zelensky warned of a massive night attack by Russian forces. Hours later, the Russian army launched a fierce attack on the western Ukrainian region of Lviv, in which it used its new supersonic Oreshnik missile. In the capital, Kiev, the attack caused such severe power, water and heating outages that Mayor Vitali Klitschko advised residents to temporarily leave the city.

Russia has been waging a destructive war against Ukraine for almost four years, DPA recalls.