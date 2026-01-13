European peacekeepers in Ukraine? It is not at all clear what Trump actually thinks about this issue

US President Donald Trump has not yet given his consent to Washington to support European troops in the event of their entry into Ukraine after the end of hostilities. And without guarantees of support from the US, Britain and France do not want to send their contingents, the Financial Times reports, citing sources, Focus writes.



The publication writes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the White House may meet next week during the Davos forum. The leaders of Italy, Germany, France, Canada and Britain, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, are planning to participate in the meeting. The main goal of the meeting is to get US support for the security guarantees for Ukraine proposed in Paris.



The Europeans and Kiev have offered to send troops to Ukraine after the conflict ends with assurances of US support. But "it is still unclear what Trump really thinks" on this issue, the publication writes.



"Without the US, none of this will happen," said a European official, referring to the entry of European troops into Ukraine.



At the same time, according to the newspaper, European capitals are concerned about the extent of Trump's personal commitment to supporting Ukraine after a possible peace agreement with Russia is concluded.